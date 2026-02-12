Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Director Acquires $940,000.00 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Summe bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,000. This represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
AVTR traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.14. 20,856,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,996,063. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.31, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Avantor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 119.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS topped consensus and the company delivered positive operating and free cash flow, providing some fundamental support despite topline pressures. Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Full-year results show meaningful adjusted EBITDA and solid operating/free cash flow (helpful for deleveraging and funding the turnaround initiatives). Avantor® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Management outlined a strategic “revival” program (VWR relaunch, supply-chain and e-commerce upgrades) intended to stabilize growth — potential long-term benefit but execution risk remains. AVTR Q4 Deep Dive: Strategic Overhaul and Market Transition Shape 2026 Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings-call and slide materials are available for investors to check management’s cadence on cost savings and margin recovery — useful for assessing whether guidance is credible. Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance (0.77–0.83) came in below the ~0.90 consensus, signaling more near-term pressure on margins and growth and triggering downside re-rating. (Guidance announced 2/11/2026.)
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined year-over-year and margins contracted in Q4; the company posted a FY2025 GAAP net loss, reinforcing investor concern over the near-term profitability profile. AVTR Stock Plunges Despite Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Decline
- Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put-option activity (massive buy of puts) indicates elevated bearish positioning and may amplify downside volatility as traders hedge or speculate. (Options flow reported 2/11/2026.)
Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.
Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.
