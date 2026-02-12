Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Director Acquires $940,000.00 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Summe bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,000. This represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AVTR traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.14. 20,856,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,996,063. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.31, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Avantor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore set a $12.00 price objective on Avantor and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 119.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

