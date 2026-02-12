Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Director Barbara Trebbi Sells 9,691 Shares

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Trebbi sold 9,691 shares of Acadian Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $496,373.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,190.62. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Acadian Asset Management Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AAMI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.21. 284,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,547. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $56.46.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 165.86% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Asset Management Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadian Asset Management

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Acadian Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAMI. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $315,402,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,690,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,240,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $25,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acadian Asset Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Acadian Asset Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore set a $52.00 target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Acadian Asset Management

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm’s core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

