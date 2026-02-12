Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Director Barbara Trebbi Sells 9,691 Shares

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Trebbi sold 9,691 shares of Acadian Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $496,373.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,190.62. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Acadian Asset Management Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of AAMI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.21. 284,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,547. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $56.46.
Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 165.86% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.
Acadian Asset Management Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadian Asset Management
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAMI. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $315,402,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,690,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,240,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $25,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acadian Asset Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Acadian Asset Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore set a $52.00 target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Acadian Asset Management
About Acadian Asset Management
Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.
The firm’s core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.
