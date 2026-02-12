Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Director Sells $699,930.00 in Stock

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) Director Michael Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,917.10. This trade represents a 45.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,265. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 64.9% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Pentair by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 1.4% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

