John Zhang Sells 1,531 Shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP John Zhang sold 1,531 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $204,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,258,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $136.83. The company has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corning reported strong 2025 results and disclosed a roughly $6 billion Meta AI fiber/cable contract, which materially boosts near-term revenue visibility for its optical-fiber business and drove earlier upside in the stock. Corning Up After Results & Meta Deal

Corning reported strong 2025 results and disclosed a roughly $6 billion Meta AI fiber/cable contract, which materially boosts near-term revenue visibility for its optical-fiber business and drove earlier upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share (record Feb. 27; payable Mar. 30), which supports shareholder returns as the company scales into AI/telecom projects. Yield remains modest (~0.8%) but signals return-of-capital discipline. Dividend Announcement

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share (record Feb. 27; payable Mar. 30), which supports shareholder returns as the company scales into AI/telecom projects. Yield remains modest (~0.8%) but signals return-of-capital discipline. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and fund flows are rotating into AI infrastructure beneficiaries, with Corning singled out as an AI-infrastructure play — this momentum amplified the post-earnings move. AI Inflows Coverage

Market commentary and fund flows are rotating into AI infrastructure beneficiaries, with Corning singled out as an AI-infrastructure play — this momentum amplified the post-earnings move. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have raised ratings/targets after the results (several Buy/Outperform notes), but consensus targets vary and the stock now trades at a rich multiple versus history (P/E in the 70s), reflecting high growth expectations. Analyst Coverage & Valuation

Analysts have raised ratings/targets after the results (several Buy/Outperform notes), but consensus targets vary and the stock now trades at a rich multiple versus history (P/E in the 70s), reflecting high growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales (COO Avery Nelson III sold 6,262 shares on Feb. 9 and additional shares on Feb. 11) have been disclosed; such clustered executive selling can trigger short-term selling pressure and negative perception. Nelson Form 4

Multiple insider sales (COO Avery Nelson III sold 6,262 shares on Feb. 9 and additional shares on Feb. 11) have been disclosed; such clustered executive selling can trigger short-term selling pressure and negative perception. Negative Sentiment: EVP Lewis Steverson materially reduced his stake (15,366 shares sold) and other insiders (including Eric Musser) also sold shares; aggregated insider selling is likely weighing on intraday sentiment and volume. Steverson Form 4 Musser Form 4

About Corning

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

