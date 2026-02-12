Avidia Bancorp (NYSE:AVBC) EVP Barry Jensen Acquires 1,000 Shares

Avidia Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:AVBC – Get Free Report) EVP Barry Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $18,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,200. The trade was a 2.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Avidia Bancorp Stock Performance

AVBC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,840. Avidia Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Avidia Bancorp is the bank holding company for Avidia Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Hudson, Massachusetts. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a range of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and small- to mid-sized businesses in the communities it serves.

Core products and services include personal and business deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, residential mortgage and home equity financing, and cash management and payment solutions for businesses.

