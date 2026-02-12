Avidia Bancorp (NYSE:AVBC) EVP Barry Jensen Acquires 1,000 Shares

Avidia Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:AVBC – Get Free Report) EVP Barry Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $18,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,200. The trade was a 2.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Avidia Bancorp Stock Performance
AVBC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,840. Avidia Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.
Core products and services include personal and business deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, residential mortgage and home equity financing, and cash management and payment solutions for businesses.
