Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Lowered to Hold Rating by Stifel Nicolaus

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$28.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$48.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tecsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.63.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tecsys

Tecsys Trading Down 3.0%

TCS traded down C$0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$343.48 million, a PE ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 0.80. Tecsys has a twelve month low of C$23.29 and a twelve month high of C$47.48.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tecsys had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.49%.The business had revenue of C$48.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.4600739 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Brereton sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.73, for a total transaction of C$26,184.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 737,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,147,277.56. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $67,521 in the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tecsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecsys Inc is engaged in the development and sale of enterprise supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, point-of-use and order management. It also provides related consulting, education and support services. The company serves healthcare systems, services parts, third-party logistics, retail and general wholesale distribution industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Canada and Other Countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.