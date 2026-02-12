Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s previous close.

ATD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$90.85.

TSE ATD traded up C$1.02 on Thursday, hitting C$83.53. 821,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$65.95 and a twelve month high of C$84.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals. In addition, the company operates more stores under the Circle K banner in other countries such as China, Egypt, and Malaysia.

