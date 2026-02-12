GE Aerospace $GE Shares Acquired by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 36.1% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 38.4% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,623,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $313.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.60. The firm has a market cap of $329.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $332.79.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,837,171 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $374.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

