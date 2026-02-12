Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 862.1% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Entegris by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Key Entegris News

Here are the key news stories impacting Entegris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and management commentary — Entegris reported Q4 results above expectations and management highlighted improving demand drivers on the earnings call, which helped lift sentiment. Entegris Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 beat and management commentary — Entegris reported Q4 results above expectations and management highlighted improving demand drivers on the earnings call, which helped lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Q1 guidance above consensus — Management set Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance (0.70–0.78) and revenue guidance slightly above consensus, providing a clearer recovery path for fab-build and advanced-node demand drivers.

Q1 guidance above consensus — Management set Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance (0.70–0.78) and revenue guidance slightly above consensus, providing a clearer recovery path for fab-build and advanced-node demand drivers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple brokerages raised targets and reiterated buys (KeyCorp, Citigroup, Needham), which supports investor conviction and likely contributed to buying interest. KeyBanc PT Raised to $156

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple brokerages raised targets and reiterated buys (KeyCorp, Citigroup, Needham), which supports investor conviction and likely contributed to buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Advanced-node momentum & facility optimization — Deep-dive coverage highlights strengthening orders tied to advanced nodes and efficiency gains from facility optimization, supporting a more favorable multi-quarter outlook. ENTG Q4 Deep Dive

Advanced-node momentum & facility optimization — Deep-dive coverage highlights strengthening orders tied to advanced nodes and efficiency gains from facility optimization, supporting a more favorable multi-quarter outlook. Positive Sentiment: Capital allocation and leverage targets — Management outlined a plan for roughly $250M CapEx in 2026 and a goal to bring net leverage below 3.5x, reducing balance-sheet risk as revenue recovers. Entegris outlines sub-3.5x net leverage target

Capital allocation and leverage targets — Management outlined a plan for roughly $250M CapEx in 2026 and a goal to bring net leverage below 3.5x, reducing balance-sheet risk as revenue recovers. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying — Elevated call-option activity suggests speculative bullish positioning by traders, which can amplify short-term upside.

Unusually large call buying — Elevated call-option activity suggests speculative bullish positioning by traders, which can amplify short-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Bullish investor write-ups — Several commentaries argue the company is attractively priced for secular exposure to semicap equipment, offering long-term interest but not immediate catalysts for everyone. Entegris: Great Company, Gold Medal Price

Bullish investor write-ups — Several commentaries argue the company is attractively priced for secular exposure to semicap equipment, offering long-term interest but not immediate catalysts for everyone. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears unreliable — Reported short-interest entries show 0 shares/NaN changes, so short-interest signals are not meaningful right now and should be treated cautiously.

Short-interest data appears unreliable — Reported short-interest entries show 0 shares/NaN changes, so short-interest signals are not meaningful right now and should be treated cautiously. Negative Sentiment: Year-over-year profit and revenue comparisons — Q4 EPS declined versus the prior year and revenue was down ~3% YoY, highlighting that recovery is still in early stages and the company must show sustained revenue improvement to justify high multiples. ENTG Is Up 7.6% After Soft Q1 Outlook

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

Entegris Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $137.79 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.04 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,830 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,160. The trade was a 13.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bertrand Loy sold 65,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $7,804,552.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 306,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,651,135.42. This trade represents a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,146 shares of company stock worth $13,154,343. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

