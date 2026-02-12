Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Raised to “Strong Sell” at DZ Bank

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by DZ Bank to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Texas Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.92.

TXN opened at $226.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.78 and a 200 day moving average of $183.52. The stock has a market cap of $205.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.46, for a total value of $670,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,368.48. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 16,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,704 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

