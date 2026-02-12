Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nayax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Nayax from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nayax in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Nayax from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Nayax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th.

Nayax stock opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09. Nayax has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $60.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.51 million. Nayax had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nayax will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nayax by 920.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nayax by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 89,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Nayax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nayax by 19.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

