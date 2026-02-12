LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,975,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132,599 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.41% of Radian Group worth $216,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Radian Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 191.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 199,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,714,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $34.23 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 13,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $496,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Radian Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Radian Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian’s core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

