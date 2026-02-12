McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MH. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on McGraw Hill from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on McGraw Hill from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of McGraw Hill from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McGraw Hill from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

MH opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. McGraw Hill has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund purchased 15,710 shares of McGraw Hill stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $236,121.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,121.30. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGraw Hill in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in McGraw Hill by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in McGraw Hill by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 34,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) is a global learning science company specializing in educational content, digital learning platforms, and assessment solutions. The company offers textbooks and course materials for K-12 and higher education, along with professional development resources for corporate and workforce training. Its digital solutions—including adaptive learning platforms and analytics-driven tools—support personalized instruction, progress tracking, and interactive engagement in both classroom and remote environments.

Founded in 1888 in New York City, McGraw Hill has evolved from a technical periodical publisher into one of the world’s leading providers of educational content and technology.

