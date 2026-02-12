BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE:BHR) is a publicly traded equity real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and operating upper-upscale and luxury hotels and resorts. The company invests in a combination of direct fee interests and equity stakes in well-known branded properties, structuring its investments through long-term leases, ground leases and joint ventures. Braemar’s business model generates stable cash flows through base rent, percentage rent tied to property revenues and reimbursements for property operating expenses and capital improvements.

The company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in primary urban and resort markets across the United States, including key destinations in California, Florida and the Northeast corridor.

