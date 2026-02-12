Rhumbline Advisers Has $159.51 Million Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Duke Energy worth $159,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11,417.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,668,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,716,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,934,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,783 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 448.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 826,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,254,000 after purchasing an additional 675,768 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 64.4% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,472,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,734,000 after buying an additional 576,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,726,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,765,000 after buying an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,234.60. This trade represents a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.13.

NYSE:DUK opened at $125.25 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $130.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day moving average is $121.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.41%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.41%.

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

