Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.14 and traded as high as GBX 145.17. Eleco shares last traded at GBX 144, with a volume of 152,107 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Eleco from GBX 176 to GBX 196 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eleco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 196.

Get Eleco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELCO

Eleco Stock Performance

About Eleco

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.54 million, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.82.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eleco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eleco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.