BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 881.27 and traded as high as GBX 976. BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 961, with a volume of 540,024 shares traded.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 881.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 717.69.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals. Up to 10% of gross assets may be held in physical metals and up to 20% may be invested in unquoted investments.

