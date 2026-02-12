Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,055,248 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Starbucks worth $173,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,861,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,341,511,000 after purchasing an additional 802,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,513,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,353,647,000 after acquiring an additional 544,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,357,815,000 after acquiring an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,757,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,169,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.26. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. New Street Research set a $90.00 price objective on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.