Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Transdigm Group worth $133,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 201,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,892,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,136,719,000 after purchasing an additional 367,756 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,041,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 311.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,584.44.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,327.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,352.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,348.55. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.83 EPS. Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total transaction of $52,647,295.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,233 shares in the company, valued at $27,422,219.07. This represents a 65.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 90,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.72, for a total transaction of $121,487,741.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $91,014,625.08. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 242,485 shares of company stock worth $331,932,850 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

