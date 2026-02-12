Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.132-0.132 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1 billion-$12.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.8 billion.

Sharp Trading Up 4.6%

OTCMKTS SHCAY opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Sharp has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Sharp alerts:

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Sharp had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Sharp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.132-0.132 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sharp will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Sharp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sharp

Sharp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sharp Corporation, founded in 1912 by Tokuji Hayakawa and headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, is a Japanese multinational electronics manufacturer. Over its century-long history, Sharp has been recognized for pioneering products such as the Ever-Sharp mechanical pencil and for its sustained innovation in display technologies.

The company’s core offerings span consumer electronics and professional solutions, including LCD televisions, large-scale displays, mobile device components, multifunction printers, and energy products such as solar panels and energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.