Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Quanta Services worth $141,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Argus set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $526.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.00.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $523.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $454.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $534.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

