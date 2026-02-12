Murray International (LON:MYI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 334.75 and traded as high as GBX 357. Murray International shares last traded at GBX 355, with a volume of 929,261 shares.

Murray International Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 334.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 313.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

In other Murray International news, insider Nicholas Melhuish purchased 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 325 per share, with a total value of £3,981.25. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Murray International Company Profile

A high conviction global portfolio built with the potential to grow capital and deliver a strong and rising income

