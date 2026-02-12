Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,993 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Johnson Controls International worth $128,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,466,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,272,000 after buying an additional 122,134 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,643 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 573.4% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 62,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,325 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,537,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,380,000 after purchasing an additional 91,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 810.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,207.88. This represents a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,496. The trade was a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE JCI opened at $140.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $142.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.