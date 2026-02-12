Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,457 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.36% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 639.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 696.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.36 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.