Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 364,220 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 640.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,220 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 706.6% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 803,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after buying an additional 704,139 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, Arrien Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 186.1% in the third quarter. Arrien Investments Inc. now owns 73,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 47,540 shares during the period.

SPSB opened at $30.24 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

