Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 110.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,898 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.18% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $120.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $122.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.0276 per share. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

