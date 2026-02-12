Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 7,119 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 873,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after acquiring an additional 173,281 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 301,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 106,263 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.86.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $10,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,671,826.15. The trade was a 37.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 90,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total value of $9,402,458.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,047,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,534,386.26. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 434,627 shares of company stock worth $45,592,052 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ GH opened at $107.58 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

