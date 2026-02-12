Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/6/2026 – Ryman Hospitality Properties was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Ryman Hospitality Properties had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore Inc. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Ryman Hospitality Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – Ryman Hospitality Properties had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/16/2026 – Ryman Hospitality Properties was given a new $88.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/13/2026 – Ryman Hospitality Properties was given a new $109.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/13/2026 – Ryman Hospitality Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – Ryman Hospitality Properties is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 126.98%.
Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
