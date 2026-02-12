Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/6/2026 – Ryman Hospitality Properties was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Ryman Hospitality Properties had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore Inc. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Ryman Hospitality Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Ryman Hospitality Properties had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/16/2026 – Ryman Hospitality Properties was given a new $88.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/13/2026 – Ryman Hospitality Properties was given a new $109.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/13/2026 – Ryman Hospitality Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Ryman Hospitality Properties is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 126.98%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group?oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long?term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

