Silphium Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Silphium Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.4% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $668.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $658.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $694.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Positive Sentiment: Bill Ackman's Pershing Square disclosed a roughly $2 billion (~10% of the fund) stake, calling META undervalued and an AI beneficiary — a high-profile endorsement that can attract other institutional buyers and supports the stock's AI-growth narrative.

Positive Sentiment: Hardware traction: EssilorLuxottica said it more than tripled sales of Meta AI (Ray?Ban) glasses in 2025 — evidence Reality Labs products can scale and help diversify revenue beyond ads if growth continues.

Positive Sentiment: Meta broke ground on a $10 billion Indiana data center to boost AI compute capacity — a multi-year investment that strengthens ad/AI infrastructure but increases near-term capex.

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buys: Fisher Asset Management and other funds boosted Meta stakes, reinforcing demand from money managers.

Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares (~$343k) — a small reduction in holdings that is typical for executives and not large enough alone to signal strategic concerns.

Positive Sentiment: Operational progress: Market commentary highlights Reality Labs refocus (glasses/wearables), business?messaging revenue up ~54%, and AI-driven productivity gains for engineers — signs management is converting AI investments into ad growth and internal efficiency.

Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/headwinds: Russian authorities removed WhatsApp from an official directory, effectively blocking the service for ~100M users — a material user/access disruption and negative for engagement in that market.

Negative Sentiment: Legal and reputational risk: Ongoing trials and testimony accusing Meta of enabling harm (including addiction/child?safety claims) increase litigation risk and could pressure sentiment or lead to fines/operational changes.

Negative Sentiment: Smaller legal loss: A German court ordered a Meta subsidiary to pay ~€30M to Deutsche Telekom — modest financially but a reminder of regional disputes that can add costs and distractions.

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.28, for a total transaction of $358,602.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,330.36. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.19, for a total transaction of $342,869.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,702.62. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,453. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price (up from $870.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $860.00 price target (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.50.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

