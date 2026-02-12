Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $63,042.00 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP David Foskett sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $63,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,098. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 3.5%

ADP opened at $217.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.65 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.77.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 30,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653,304 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,468,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,120,000 after buying an additional 3,415,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,738,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,691,000 after buying an additional 2,208,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,687,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,151,000 after buying an additional 964,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $272.00 to $262.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Automatic Data Processing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain constructive: ADP reported a quarterly beat and issued FY2026 EPS guidance in early Q4 reporting, and the board approved a $6.0B buyback and a $1.70 quarterly dividend — items that support long-term shareholder value. MarketBeat ADP report

Recent fundamentals remain constructive: ADP reported a quarterly beat and issued FY2026 EPS guidance in early Q4 reporting, and the board approved a $6.0B buyback and a $1.70 quarterly dividend — items that support long-term shareholder value. Positive Sentiment: ADP’s weekly National Employment Report showed U.S. private employers adding ~6,500 jobs/week (four weeks ending Jan 24), which underscores continued demand for payroll/HCM services. ADP NER PR

ADP’s weekly National Employment Report showed U.S. private employers adding ~6,500 jobs/week (four weeks ending Jan 24), which underscores continued demand for payroll/HCM services. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary suggests HCM names may be oversold after a strong jobs report; this could imply a buying opportunity or continued volatility depending on macro trends. Zacks HCM piece

Commentary suggests HCM names may be oversold after a strong jobs report; this could imply a buying opportunity or continued volatility depending on macro trends. Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-interest data include conflicting reports (some data show 0 shares — likely a reporting anomaly). Treat those zero figures with caution while relying on verified mid-January/late-January reads.

Recent short-interest data include conflicting reports (some data show 0 shares — likely a reporting anomaly). Treat those zero figures with caution while relying on verified mid-January/late-January reads. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: Stifel cut its price target to $270 (hold), and several other shops lowered targets in late January — analyst downgrades/target trims can trigger selling. Stifel price-target cut

Analyst pressure: Stifel cut its price target to $270 (hold), and several other shops lowered targets in late January — analyst downgrades/target trims can trigger selling. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling headlines — a VP sold 266 shares (small dollar amount) and other reports flagged insider disposition; media coverage of insider sales can amplify negative sentiment even when transactions are modest. InsiderTrades filing Yahoo: insider holdings sold

Insider selling headlines — a VP sold 266 shares (small dollar amount) and other reports flagged insider disposition; media coverage of insider sales can amplify negative sentiment even when transactions are modest. Negative Sentiment: Raised short interest in late January: ~8.9M shares were reported sold short (~2.2% of shares), with a ~3.2 days-to-cover — an increase in bearish positioning can magnify downward pressure during market stress.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.