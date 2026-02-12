Connable Office Inc. Has $80.99 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,351,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $80,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 179.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 202.5% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 451,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,048,000 after buying an additional 302,156 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 78,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $69.05 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

