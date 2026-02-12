Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,854 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $19,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 489.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore restated an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut VICI Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $29.17 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

