Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $22,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.5% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 81,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.5% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NASDAQ:KMB opened at $107.60 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.26 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 84.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

