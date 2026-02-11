Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,672 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the January 15th total of 4,741 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,874 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,874 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.36. 48,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,970. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $68.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 460.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.