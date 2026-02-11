Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Short Interest Up 299.0% in January

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,880 shares, a growth of 299.0% from the January 15th total of 3,479 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,267,704 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,267,704 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.31. 281,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,451. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.0983 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,144,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,083 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7,361.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,129,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,994 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,842,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after acquiring an additional 293,006 shares during the period.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal. HTRB was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

