Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Short Interest Up 299.0% in January

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,880 shares, a growth of 299.0% from the January 15th total of 3,479 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,267,704 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.31. 281,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,451. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29.
Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.0983 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF
The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal. HTRB was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.
Read More
