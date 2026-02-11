Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.99, Zacks reports. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 39.70%.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VNDA stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,050. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,139,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 1,470,898 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 94,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 57,332 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on sleep-wake regulation, mood disorders, and movement disorders. Vanda’s mission is to address unmet medical needs by advancing novel molecules through clinical trials and regulatory review.

Vanda’s flagship commercial product is Hetlioz (tasimelteon), a melatonin receptor agonist approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.