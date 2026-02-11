Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$43.22 and last traded at C$42.98, with a volume of 44581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCH shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$35.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Richelieu Hardware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.83.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$499.20 million during the quarter. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 4.97%.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada. Richelieu’s products include furniture, glass, decorative, window, and door hardware, lighting systems, and kitchen and closet storage. The firm primarily serves home furnishing manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers, hardware retailers, and renovation superstores.

