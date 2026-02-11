Rich Sparkle (NASDAQ:ANPA) Stock Price Down 10.8% – What’s Next?

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ANPA – Get Free Report) dropped 10.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.00 and last traded at $70.00. Approximately 51,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 225,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.50.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Rich Sparkle to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rich Sparkle presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25.

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is a financial printing and corporate services provider which specializes in designing and printing quality financial print materials principally in Hong Kong. Its service portfolio covers a myriad of deliverables, mainly including listing documents, financial reports, fund documents, circulars and announcements. Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

