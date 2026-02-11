Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading Down 7.9% – Here’s Why

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.23 and last traded at GBX 2.39. 4,101,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 1,344,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60.

Caspian Sunrise Trading Down 7.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Central Asia. The company operates through Exploration for and Production of Crude Oil; Onshore Drilling Services; and Offshore Drilling Services segments. It explores for and produces crude oil. The company holds a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. It also offers onshore drilling and repair services; and offshore drilling services.

