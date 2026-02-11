ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.5950, but opened at $5.19. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 175 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMSSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ams-OSRAM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut ams-OSRAM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered ams-OSRAM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ams-OSRAM AG is a global technology company specializing in optical solutions, combining the sensor expertise of ams with the lighting heritage of OSRAM. The company develops and manufactures a broad range of high-performance products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), laser diode and infrared (IR) emitters, optical sensors, and sensor interfaces. These components are used across a variety of applications to enable advanced illumination, sensing, and imaging capabilities.

The company’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.

