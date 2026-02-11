Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Trading 12.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.4210. Approximately 4,484,262 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,539,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.
Several research firms have issued reports on ACHC. Leerink Partners cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 676.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.
Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.
