Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 7.8% – Here’s Why

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.8620. 38,564,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 44,253,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Key Transocean News

Here are the key news stories impacting Transocean this week:

Get Transocean alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Transocean agreed to acquire Valaris in an all-stock deal (~$5.8B) creating a combined offshore drilling leader with a larger fleet, ~ $10B backlog and management-identified >$200M annual cost synergies — a transformational consolidation that boosts revenue visibility and reduces leverage risk. Transocean-Valaris Merger Creates Offshore Drilling Powerhouse

Transocean agreed to acquire Valaris in an all-stock deal (~$5.8B) creating a combined offshore drilling leader with a larger fleet, ~ $10B backlog and management-identified >$200M annual cost synergies — a transformational consolidation that boosts revenue visibility and reduces leverage risk. Positive Sentiment: Transocean announced ~$184M of firm backlog from contract awards/extensions in Norway (seven-well extension for Transocean Encourage; options exercised on Transocean Enabler) — near-term revenue visibility and asset utilization improvement. Transocean Ltd. Announces Contract Award and Extension Totaling $184 Million

Transocean announced ~$184M of firm backlog from contract awards/extensions in Norway (seven-well extension for Transocean Encourage; options exercised on Transocean Enabler) — near-term revenue visibility and asset utilization improvement. Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target to $10.00, signaling at least one major sell-side shop sees substantial upside under the new scale/strategy. BTIG Research Raises Transocean Price Target

BTIG raised its price target to $10.00, signaling at least one major sell-side shop sees substantial upside under the new scale/strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity — traders bought ~69,880 calls (?85% above average) — which amplifies intraday moves and reflects speculative/leveraged bullish positioning (short-term gamma flows).

Unusually large options activity — traders bought ~69,880 calls (?85% above average) — which amplifies intraday moves and reflects speculative/leveraged bullish positioning (short-term gamma flows). Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an M&A call (transcript available) to discuss deal mechanics and integration; that provides detail but also raises focus on execution risk and timing (close expected H2 2026). Transocean M&A Call Transcript

Management hosted an M&A call (transcript available) to discuss deal mechanics and integration; that provides detail but also raises focus on execution risk and timing (close expected H2 2026). Negative Sentiment: Fearnley Fonds downgraded Transocean from “strong-buy” to “hold,” a potential signal of tempered near-term conviction among some institutional investors.

Fearnley Fonds downgraded Transocean from “strong-buy” to “hold,” a potential signal of tempered near-term conviction among some institutional investors. Negative Sentiment: A class-action / investor investigation has been announced probing the M&A process and valuation, increasing legal/transactional risk and potential distraction for management. M&A Class Action Investigation

A class-action / investor investigation has been announced probing the M&A process and valuation, increasing legal/transactional risk and potential distraction for management. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators caution that the transaction limits near-term valuation upside until synergies are realized and execution/leverge metrics improve — keep an eye on integration costs, timing and leverage targets. Valuation Caution

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RIG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.50 price objective on Transocean in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.22.

Transocean Trading Up 10.4%

The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Transocean news, insider Jeremy D. Thigpen sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,483.36. This represents a 18.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $6,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 96,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,231,073.88. This trade represents a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 712,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,132 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Transocean by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 434,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $38,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Transocean by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 284,511 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 43,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Transocean by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 295,838 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd. is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the operation of mobile drilling units, including ultra-deepwater drillships, semisubmersible rigs and high-specification jackup rigs. Transocean’s fleet is designed to meet complex drilling requirements, from ultra-deepwater well construction to shelf exploration and development projects.

The company’s core services encompass the full spectrum of offshore drilling operations, including project and engineering management, marine operations, drilling supervision, and maintenance support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.