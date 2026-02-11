Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$165.00 to C$180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Cameco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$130.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$130.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$145.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Cameco from C$165.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$160.30.

TSE:CCO traded up C$1.96 on Wednesday, hitting C$162.01. The stock had a trading volume of 540,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,116. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$144.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$126.37. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$49.75 and a 1-year high of C$182.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. The stock has a market cap of C$70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$614.56 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 1.89%.

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.

