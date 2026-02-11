Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Announces Special Dividend of $1.00

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Red Rock Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.21. The stock had a trading volume of 752,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,174. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 59.86%. The business had revenue of $511.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q4 2025 results beat estimates — Red Rock reported $0.75 EPS vs. a $0.41 consensus and revenue of $511.8M (up 3.2% y/y), driven by strong casino revenue and near?record local results. These operational beats support earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Large special dividend announced — the company declared a $1.00 special dividend (record Feb 20, pay Feb 27), which is an immediate cash return that can attract income?oriented investors and support the share price. (Company release/stock notices)

Regular quarterly dividend maintained — Red Rock also declared the quarterly dividend ($0.26 per share, record Mar 16, pay Mar 31), reinforcing shareholder returns and signaling cash?flow confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Investor write?ups highlight asset execution — coverage (e.g., on the Durango property) notes the company is capitalizing on asset performance and local demand, which is supportive but not new fundamental news. InsiderMonkey — Durango Property Piece

Wells Fargo stays cautious — Wells Fargo raised its price target slightly to $59 and kept an “equal weight” rating, implying downside from current levels; that conservative stance may pressure the stock amid profit?taking. Positive Sentiment: Truist increases target and reconfirms Buy — Truist raised its price target to $80 (from $75) and kept a Buy rating, signaling analyst conviction that the shares have meaningful upside. The Fly — Truist Upgrade

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) is a publicly traded gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of full-service casino resorts and neighborhood gaming properties in the Las Vegas valley. Its core business activities include resort hotel accommodations, casino gaming, food and beverage operations, entertainment and convention services designed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s flagship resort, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, features a full range of table games, slot machines, a luxury spa, convention space, multiple signature restaurants and live entertainment venues.

