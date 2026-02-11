Stellantis (STLA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) recently:

2/10/2026 – Stellantis was upgraded by analysts at Freedom Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/9/2026 – Stellantis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2026 – Stellantis was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

2/3/2026 – Stellantis was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.90 price target on the stock.

1/31/2026 – Stellantis was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/21/2026 – Stellantis had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/14/2026 – Stellantis had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $9.90 price target on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Stellantis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

1/10/2026 – Stellantis was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2026 – Stellantis was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/2/2026 – Stellantis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/28/2025 – Stellantis was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2025 – Stellantis was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

