Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years.

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

NASDAQ AUBN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 16.42%.

Auburn National Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, AuburnBank, providing a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and municipalities throughout central and eastern Alabama.

The company’s retail banking offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, online and mobile banking, and wealth management services. On the commercial side, AuburnBank delivers business checking, commercial real estate financing, equipment loans and cash management solutions tailored to support the growth and operational needs of local enterprises.

Serving primarily the Auburn–Opelika metropolitan area and surrounding counties, Auburn National Bancorporation leverages deep community ties and regional expertise to craft banking solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers.

