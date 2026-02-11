MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US (RWAYL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on March 1st

MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US (NASDAQ:RWAYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of RWAYL stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.83. 4,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959. MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24.

Get MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US alerts:

About MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US

(Get Free Report)

Read More

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.