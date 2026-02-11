First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s previous close.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$44.30 to C$44.20 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$42.50 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.92.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$1.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$37.64. 2,272,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,944. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.33, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$14.41 and a one year high of C$45.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$37.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.09.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.55872 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite. It has operating mines located in Zambia, Finland, Turkey, Spain, and Mauritania. The firm’s project comprises Guelb Moghrein, Sentinel, Kansanshi, Cobre Panama, Pyhasalmi, Ravensthorpe, among others.

