Insider Selling: Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) CFO Sells 24,180 Shares of Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Zdimal sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.04, for a total value of $9,866,407.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,094 shares in the company, valued at $12,279,555.76. This trade represents a 44.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.39. 168,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,879. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.32. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $293.43 and a 52-week high of $435.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,912,000 after acquiring an additional 28,414 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

