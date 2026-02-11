Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) PT Set at C$1.08 by Fundamental Research

Aton Resources (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$1.08 price objective by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 116.00% from the company’s current price.
Aton Resources Stock Down 3.8%
CVE AAN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,577. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$63.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62. Aton Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.64.
About Aton Resources
