Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) PT Set at C$1.08 by Fundamental Research

Aton Resources (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$1.08 price objective by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 116.00% from the company’s current price.

Aton Resources Stock Down 3.8%

CVE AAN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,577. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$63.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62. Aton Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.64.

About Aton Resources

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and base metal deposits. Aton Resources Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

